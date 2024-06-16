Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Lowered to $169.00 at Piper Sandler

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $187.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

VLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.33.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $150.07 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.32.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Valero Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

