Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTF traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.60. 17,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,479. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

