VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Short Interest Up 73.9% in May

VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the May 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Retail ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTH. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 202.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Retail ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RTH traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.97 million, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.39 and a 200 day moving average of $197.65. VanEck Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $162.97 and a twelve month high of $213.07.

VanEck Retail ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

