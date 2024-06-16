Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Syon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.83. 718,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $184.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.81.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.