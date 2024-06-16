Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Holdings Raised by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VSS stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.56. The stock had a trading volume of 367,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,419. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $121.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

