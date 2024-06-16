Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Vera Bradley Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VRA opened at $6.16 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $181.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.94.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.32). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
