Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $6.16 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $181.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.32). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vera Bradley

About Vera Bradley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

