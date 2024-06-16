VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Short Interest Update

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

VerifyMe Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VRME opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. VerifyMe has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VerifyMe will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on VerifyMe from $2.00 to $1.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Read Our Latest Report on VerifyMe

VerifyMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.