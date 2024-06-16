VICI Properties Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
VICI Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years. VICI Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 59.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.6%.
Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.
VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.
