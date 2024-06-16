Vima LLC Buys Shares of 517 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Vima LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $386.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,884,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,310. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $400.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $387.48 and its 200 day moving average is $383.55.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

