Vima LLC Invests $34,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.27. 5,105,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,770,378. The company has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.58.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

