Vima LLC Invests $50,000 in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Vima LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $93,553,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $56,699,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Lamb Weston by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 566,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,238,000 after purchasing an additional 416,339 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 746,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,014,000 after purchasing an additional 409,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 713,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,113,000 after purchasing an additional 364,851 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.7 %

LW stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.76. 904,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,472. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.93. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.41 and a one year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

