Vima LLC Invests $57,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Vima LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNOV. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 3,830.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 314,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 306,400 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 493.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 230,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 191,687 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 99,271 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 82,417 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 327.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.29. 4,207 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68. The company has a market cap of $266.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

