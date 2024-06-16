Vima LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,481,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,723,000 after purchasing an additional 735,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,228,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 281,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,560 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 366,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,167. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.0705 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

