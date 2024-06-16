Vima LLC Purchases Shares of 1,371 Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Vima LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 53,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCP remained flat at $20.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 448,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,722. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

