Vima LLC Takes $119,000 Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.10. 6,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,283. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $149.79.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

