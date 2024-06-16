Vima LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Vima LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,499 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,811 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,962 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total value of $23,105,896.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total value of $23,105,896.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 377,803 shares of company stock worth $86,110,620. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.67.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ COIN traded down $3.14 on Friday, reaching $244.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,146,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,893,147. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

