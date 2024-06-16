Vima LLC Takes $924,000 Position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF)

Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 114,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund accounts for approximately 2.1% of Vima LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECF. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 78,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 54.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 101,185 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 1,203.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,007,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 79,753 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ECF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,454. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

(Free Report)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.