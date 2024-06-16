Vima LLC Takes Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $46,271.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares in the company, valued at $453,718.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 728 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $46,271.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,791,130. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.58. The company had a trading volume of 845,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,049. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $82.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.45.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

