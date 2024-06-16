Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 2,854 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 126.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Linde in the third quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LIN traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $436.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,934. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The company has a market cap of $210.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $437.57 and a 200 day moving average of $431.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.