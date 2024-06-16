Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 83,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 51,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SSR Mining by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in SSR Mining by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 132,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSRM. UBS Group downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

SSR Mining Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SSRM stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,918,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,565. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $15.27.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $230.23 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. Equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

