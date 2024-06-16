Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 125.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,186 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.56. 1,078,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,879. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $91.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.15.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. The firm’s revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

