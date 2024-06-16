Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,565 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Liberty Live Group worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLYVA. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mango Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 66,736,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,599,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 66,736,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,599,354.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,492,894 shares of company stock worth $121,296,950 and have sold 229,161 shares worth $15,947,127.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,584. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.78).

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

