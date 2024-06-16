Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 140.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in Qualys by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 149,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,355,000 after buying an additional 59,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,398,729.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,398,729.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 850 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $115,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,763.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,832 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on QLYS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Qualys Trading Down 1.1 %

QLYS traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $136.69. 435,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,130. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.47. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.53 and a 52 week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

