Virtu Financial LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 244.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,495 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ON by 109.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter valued at $57,916,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in ON by 243.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,028,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,318 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ON during the third quarter worth $59,539,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of ON by 642.3% in the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,075,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,268,000 after buying an additional 1,795,849 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Performance

ONON traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,388,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,667. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.42. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 95.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.52 million. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ON

ON Company Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.