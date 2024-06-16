Virtu Financial LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 253.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.42% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 83,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.04. The stock had a trading volume of 77,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,942. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.70. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $77.68 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

