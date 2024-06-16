Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,266 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dollar General by 48.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $125.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,708,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,328. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $173.47. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.41.

Get Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.