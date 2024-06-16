Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Disc Medicine by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRON stock traded up $7.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.27. 1,199,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,820. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $77.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $81,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

