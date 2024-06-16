Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 55,087 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 55,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in V.F. by 2,835.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VFC shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

NYSE VFC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.64. 6,944,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,409,370. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.40%.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

