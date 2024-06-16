Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,541 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on JBL. Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.48. 915,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,972. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.99 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.90.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

