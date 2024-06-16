Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 85,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Healthcare AI Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of HAIA remained flat at $11.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

