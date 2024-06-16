Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $44.19 million and $1.74 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00045158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00014333 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,059,964 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.