Wedbush Trims Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Target Price to $83.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $85.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CELH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.56.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.57.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Celsius by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

