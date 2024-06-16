Wedbush Trims RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $250.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wedbush from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Monday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.85.

Get RH alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RH

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $229.73 on Friday. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $406.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.34.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in RH by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in RH by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of RH by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.