Wendy’s’ (WEN) Hold Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reiterated their hold rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.79.

Wendy’s Trading Down 1.1 %

WEN opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $22.59.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 33,350,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,689,000 after buying an additional 12,618,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,627,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,140 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,574,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after acquiring an additional 842,856 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

