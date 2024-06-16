Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Michael A. Bieber Sells 4,394 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 4,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $136,126.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,503 shares in the company, valued at $5,189,242.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WLDN opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.41 million, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $122.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,628,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 46,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

