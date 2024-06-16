Worldcoin (WLD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $115.00 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $830.41 million and approximately $115.00 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.44 or 0.00005159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,645,004 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 241,568,434.3455677 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 3.31473432 USD and is down -4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 296 active market(s) with $111,756,986.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

