Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Shares of WH opened at $72.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $86,389.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,047.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $86,389.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,933 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,227 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,812,000 after buying an additional 3,002,259 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,677,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,079,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,789,000 after purchasing an additional 740,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,875,000 after purchasing an additional 581,909 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 55.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,043,000 after purchasing an additional 475,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

