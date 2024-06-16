Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the May 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Yamaha Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of YAMCY stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. Yamaha has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $41.84.
About Yamaha
