Yum! Brands’ (YUM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $156.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE YUM opened at $136.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.50.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,748 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,012,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,022,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,517 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,121,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,512,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $331,831,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $200,668,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,669,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,033,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

