Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report released on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRP. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.94.

TSE TRP opened at C$53.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$43.70 and a 52-week high of C$55.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.94.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.10. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.26 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.69%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Alexis A.J. Hudy acquired 875 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$54.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,098.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,098.75. In other news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$54.48 per share, with a total value of C$40,860.00. Also, Director Alexis A.J. Hudy acquired 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$54.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,098.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,098.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,525 shares of company stock worth $248,569. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

