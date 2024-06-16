Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.45. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.61 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $216.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $229.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,674 shares of company stock valued at $47,573,772 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

