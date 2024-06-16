ZClassic (ZCL) Price Down 13.8% This Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $556,873.02 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00042575 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00034124 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00010971 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000579 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000333 BTC.
About ZClassic
ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ZClassic
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.
