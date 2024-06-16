Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Raised to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $305.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $258.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZBRA. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $323.36.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $301.37 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $328.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.99. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 210.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 216.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

