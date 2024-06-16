Zeno Equity Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,886,000. Linde makes up 7.5% of Zeno Equity Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $436.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,934. The company’s fifty day moving average is $437.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

