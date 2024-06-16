Zeno Equity Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 37,897 Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,000. Ryanair accounts for about 1.2% of Zeno Equity Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,687,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,425,446,000 after buying an additional 137,935 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,389,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,252,149,000 after buying an additional 1,197,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,294,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,239,503,000 after buying an additional 4,424,400 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,121,000 after buying an additional 246,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 2,081,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,301,000 after buying an additional 314,588 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ryanair stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.47. 464,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,437. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.21. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.18 and a fifty-two week high of $150.73.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

