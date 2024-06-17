123,849 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Acquired by Walden Wealth Partners LLC

Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 123,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.2% of Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Walden Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000.

DFAI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.92. 712,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

