1,577 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.2 %

CVX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.57. 6,159,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,205,760. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $281.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.92.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

