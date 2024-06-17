1,624 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 133.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $368.13. 703,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,772. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $368.15. The company has a market cap of $97.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

