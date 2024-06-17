2,062 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Purchased by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,062 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,281,280 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,483,800,000 after buying an additional 408,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after buying an additional 511,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $202,936,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,166 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $67,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,646,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,016,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,109,230. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $283.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.14 and a 200 day moving average of $195.48.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,436 shares in the company, valued at $40,049,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,049,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 377,803 shares of company stock valued at $86,110,620. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COIN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.67.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

