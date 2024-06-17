237,627 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Acquired by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 237,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,106,000. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.9% of Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Leo Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.05. 913,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,733. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.34. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

